Over the past several weeks, Diana Geddes at Fit-Time for Women has noticed many of her elderly clientele aren’t making the trip to the gym.
“It’s been hard. We’re a family here,” she explained of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although her crew has been constantly cleaning and wiping the equipment and practicing social distancing, Geddes said Fit-Time canceled all upcoming classes at noon on Tuesday — just hours before Gov. Andy Beshear ordered the closure of "public facing" businesses where people congregate, including gyms, hair salons and theaters.
Fit-Time will close indefinitely at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Geddes told The State Journal.
The YMCA of Central Kentucky had announced even prior to the governor's order that it would temporarily close both Frankfort locations at the end of business hours Monday.
“We hope this disruption is short and we can all return to normal soon,” said Jerry Grasso, vice president of marketing and communications. “In the meantime, let’s work together to support friends, colleagues and neighbors.”
Geddes said her clients' biggest complaint is related to mental health, not physical health.
“They ask, ‘if we can’t come here, what are we going to do?' ”
Her team is urging folks to take walks and support one another to keep in shape during this trying time.
“We’re so small that everybody knows everybody and they are checking on each other,” Geddes added, as she sanitized an elliptical machine. “We encourage them to keep in touch.”
Dale Robinson, owner of GURU Fitness on Versailles Road, said his gym was exercising additional precautions against the spread of COVID-19, including disinfecting all weights and equipment after every use, only allowing 10 people in the building at a time and making sure that everyone is washing their hands.
He is also telling folks that postworkout they should take a shower and change their clothes before touching their kids.
“You never know how it’ll spread,” Robinson, the father of a newborn daughter, said. “We want people to be cautious and healthy.”
Robinson is also using technology to reach his clients.
“I have a YouTube channel and I can post workouts with and without weights,” Robinson added.
Tisha Owen, who runs ELITE Fitness on Versailles Road, said prior to news of the governor's order that the club also had alternative plans just in case.
“We will still be here for our members,” she said. “We will be posting at-home workouts on our Instagram and Facebook pages.”
She said employees and members were cleaning the equipment after use and, despite attendance slipping in the past week, the “regulars are still in here every day.”
“We want our members to stay as active as possible. It is important for everyone to stay safe and to take care of themselves,” Owen added.
Representatives from Workout Anytime, on Louisville Road, and Planet Fitness, on Allen Way, declined to comment and forwarded all media inquiries regarding the coronavirus to their corporate offices.
