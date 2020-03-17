Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.