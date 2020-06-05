JCPenney

The Frankfort JCPenney is not included on a list of stores to close this summer as part of its bankruptcy plan.

On Thursday, the company, one of the most high-profile retailers hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, announced plans to shutter 154 stores across 20 states. JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15.

The list of closures includes six Kentucky locations: Green River Plaza in Campbellsville; Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville; Bradford Square in Hopkinsville; Market Square in Maysville; Middlesboro Mall in Middlesboro; and Town Square Mall in Owensboro.

"While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come," said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney, in a statement.

After temporarily closing its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Thursday it has since reopened 500.

