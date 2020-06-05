The Frankfort JCPenney is not included on a list of stores to close this summer as part of its bankruptcy plan.
On Thursday, the company, one of the most high-profile retailers hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, announced plans to shutter 154 stores across 20 states. JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15.
The list of closures includes six Kentucky locations: Green River Plaza in Campbellsville; Danville Manor Shopping Center in Danville; Bradford Square in Hopkinsville; Market Square in Maysville; Middlesboro Mall in Middlesboro; and Town Square Mall in Owensboro.
"While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come," said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney, in a statement.
After temporarily closing its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Thursday it has since reopened 500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.