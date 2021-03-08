Main Street Diner

The city will give out a total of 4,000 gift cards through the online service Yiftee. 26 businesses both in the city and county are eligible for payment using the gift card. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Frankfort residents can now apply for a free $25 gift card to local businesses through the city’s new Shop Local Frankfort Gift Card program.

The portal to sign up for a gift card opened early on Monday and can be accessed through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHcQBjiVqIx29DJlnxdDPC5Xk3LMZIYLy8hZvxmBUdj_ho8Q/viewform 

The city will give out a total of 4,000 gift cards through the online service Yiftee. 26 businesses both in the city and county are eligible for payment using the gift card.

According to the city, gift cards will be given on a first come, first served basis. The city is limiting the amount of gift cards given out to one per email address and two per household. There are no residency requirements for receiving a gift card.

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge first forwarded the idea for such a program. The City of Midway adopted a similar program last year.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription