Whirlpool Corporation Chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer has announced the planned retirement in 2022 of D. Jeffrey Noel as corporate vice president of Communications and Public Affairs and member of Whirlpool Corporation’s 12-member Executive Leadership Team. Noel has served in this role for almost 18 years.
A Frankfort native, he is the son of Shirley Noel and the late John C. Noel.
“I am proud and humbled to have been a part of one of the most respected and responsible companies in the world,” Noel said. “My greatest satisfaction has been the opportunity to work with incredible Whirlpool people whose passion for our consumers and commitment that there is no right way to do a wrong thing guided their every action.”
Along with leading the global Communications and Public Affairs organization, Noel served as president of the Whirlpool Foundation and led the company’s global partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, which among other things provides a range and refrigerator for every Habitat home built in the U.S. and Canada, and the annual sponsorship of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
Noel has served as chairman and vice-chairman of the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, managing director of Harbor Shores Resort, a $500 million brownfield redevelopment project anchored by a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, chairman of the Bluffside Development, chairman of the Michigan Economic Development Foundation, and for 12 years as the vice-chairman of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation among many other organizations.
This past year he was also asked to serve as the interim president and CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
