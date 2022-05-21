The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed GlossPro Detailing Studio as its newest member on Friday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Sig Luscher Brewery.
While that it might sound strange to have a ribbon cutting at another business, it makes complete sense when you find out that GlossPro is completely mobile car, boat and aircraft detailing studio.
GlossPro is owned and operated by Frankfort natives, Will Kerns and Alex Wood.
In the year since officially opening GlossPro, Kerns and Wood have quickly made a name for themselves with their work inside and outside of cars.
So far they have had almost 800 jobs that consisted of detailing, paint polishing and correcting, ceramic coating and headlight restoration. Kerns said that a lot of those jobs were repeat business.
What is more mind boggling than the shear volume of business is that they fit everything the need for a job inside their Ford van. A generator, water, cleaning supplies, vacuum and parts somehow all fit inside 5.7-square meters.
Before they were business partners, Kerns and Wood have been friends since they were kids.
“We played sports and went to church together growing up,” Kerns says. “We’ve known each other a long long time.”
For college, Wood went to Western Kentucky and Kerns went to Eastern Kentucky. However after college they both took jobs as right-of-way agents for a local civil engineering firm.
The idea for GlossPro goes back several years. Kerns, who grew up around cars, had been detailing cars and boats on the side since he was a kid.
“It has always been something that I just keep coming back to,” Kerns say. “About eight or nine years ago it just kind of built momentum.”
In the summer of 2020 Wood and Kerns decided to take their side gig and make it a full time business.
When asked what they specifically enjoyed about running the business, they agreed that earning people’s trust and business was at the top of their list.
“The neatest thing is that people pitch us the keys to a $100,000 car, and say ‘here, clean it,’ and there is just no hesitation there,” Kern said.
For now, GlossPro runs with a small staff of just the two of them, three if you count, Wood’s wife Lindsey who does the books. As a result, Wood says they are able to keep a high standard. Wood added,
“We don’t want to get too big too quick,” Wood says. “Quality control is the name of our game and we want to make sure that everything meets our standards. Our standard is us. If we are there, it is going to be done and done right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.