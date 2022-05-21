The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed GlossPro Detailing Studio as its newest member on Friday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Sig Luscher Brewery.

While that it might sound strange to have a ribbon cutting at another business, it makes complete sense when you find out that GlossPro is completely mobile car, boat and aircraft detailing studio.

GlossPro is owned and operated by Frankfort natives, Will Kerns and Alex Wood.

In the year since officially opening GlossPro, Kerns and Wood have quickly made a name for themselves with their work inside and outside of cars.

So far they have had almost 800 jobs that consisted of detailing, paint polishing and correcting, ceramic coating and headlight restoration. Kerns said that a lot of those jobs were repeat business.

What is more mind boggling than the shear volume of business is that they fit everything the need for a job inside their Ford van. A generator, water, cleaning supplies, vacuum and parts somehow all fit inside 5.7-square meters.

Before they were business partners, Kerns and Wood have been friends since they were kids.  

“We played sports and went to church together growing up,” Kerns says. “We’ve known each other a long long time.”

For college, Wood went to Western Kentucky and Kerns went to Eastern Kentucky. However after college they both took jobs as right-of-way agents for a local civil engineering firm.

The idea for GlossPro goes back several years. Kerns, who grew up around cars, had been detailing cars and boats on the side since he was a kid.

“It has always been something that I just keep coming back to,” Kerns say. “About eight or nine years ago it just kind of built momentum.”

In the summer of 2020 Wood and Kerns decided to take their side gig and make it a full time business.

When asked what they specifically enjoyed about running the business, they agreed that earning people’s trust and business was at the top of their list. 

“The neatest thing is that people pitch us the keys to a $100,000 car, and say ‘here, clean it,’ and there is just no hesitation there,” Kern said.

For now, GlossPro runs with a small staff of just the two of them, three if you count, Wood’s wife Lindsey who does the books. As a result, Wood says they are able to keep a high standard. Wood added,

“We don’t want to get too big too quick,” Wood says. “Quality control is the name of our game and we want to make sure that everything meets our standards. Our standard is us. If we are there, it is going to be done and done right.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription