The following people were indicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury this week:
• Jacob McCoy, 27, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, and theft by unlawful taking shoplifting (less than $500), all Class A misdemeanors; and second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Makale L. Marks, 21, of Frankfort, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), first offense, a Class C felony, and receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony.
• Colton T. Riggs, 31, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Anthony Hill, 39, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Durant M. Randolph, 28, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies, and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Steven R. Smith, 39, of Louisville, willfully filing or making false tax returns or failure to pay tax, a Class D felony.