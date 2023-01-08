Blessed with sunshine and relatively mild temperatures, the Franklin County Farmers Market kicked off its winter markets Saturday at the pavilion at River View Park.
This is the second year of the winter markets, which will be held every other Saturday through April from 10-11:30 a.m.
If Saturday’s attendance was any indication, the winter markets appear to be growing in popularity.
“I think we probably had about half as many vendors last year as we do this year,” said Kellie Sebastian, the marketing manager.
“We had a lot of vendors come to our holiday markets, and some of them decided to try out the winter market. We’re excited to have all of them with us as well as our regular vendors. There’s less produce in the winter, and this keeps the market full and gives different options.”
People might wonder what vendors can sell during the winter, but items for sale Saturday included root vegetables such as carrots and potatoes, spinach, baked goods, meat, healthcare items, honey, walking sticks, pottery and candles.
Lisa Overton, with Little Creek Farm in Waddy, was at the market selling bread and other baked goods. She plans on coming to the winter market once a month before retiring in April.
“This is a lovely market,” Overton said. “People need to know that just because it’s winter you don’t have to go without fresh vegetables. It’s important for people to know that.
“These farmers grow their own vegetables, and I use their produce in my baking. Even though I’m retiring, I’ll still be a customer. This is an awesome market.”
Toni McIntosh, owner of Fancy Hippie Handmade in Frankfort, makes organic holistic body products and recycled jewelry. She’s been a rotating vendor with the Franklin County Farmers Market, meaning she works one Saturday a month and can pick up other Saturdays. She’s look to become a full-time vendor.
“It’s been amazing,” McIntosh said of the market. “We do a lot of craft shows, and you have to unload everything, load it back up, and it’s an all-day event.
“I’m exhausted at the end of the day. Here, my car is right here,” she said, pointing to her car parked right behind her booth. “I’m five minutes down the road, and I do better here. It’s an amazing group of people and an amazing market.”
The dates for the other winter markets are Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 4, March 18, April 1 and April 15.
Patrons may pre-order online and pick up their purchases at the market. People ordering online for Saturday’s markets may order between noon Monday and 5 p.m. Thursday. They should pick up at each vendor's booth on Saturday morning between 10-11:30 a.m. for the winter markets.
“I feel like we’ve had a really good turnout for today,” Sebastian said. “We also know when you implement something new it’s not going to take off at that very moment. People are beginning to know we have a year-round market, unlike most other markets.”
