Blessed with sunshine and relatively mild temperatures, the Franklin County Farmers Market kicked off its winter markets Saturday at the pavilion at River View Park.

010823.WinterMarket_ly.JPG

Customers stroll among vendors' booths during the Franklin County Farmers Market's first winter market of the season Saturday at Riverview Park. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

This is the second year of the winter markets, which will be held every other Saturday through April from 10-11:30 a.m.

010823.WinterMarket-Lisa Overton_ly.JPG

Lisa Overton with Little Creek Farm rearranges some baked goods she was selling Saturday at the Franklin County Farmers Market's winter market. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
010823.WinterMarket-Toni McIntosh_ly.JPG

Toni McIntosh, owner of Fancy Hippie Handmade, talks to a customer during Saturday's winter market at Riverview Park. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription