Unemployment

Franklin was one of 19 counties across the state to maintain its jobless rate in 2019 compared to the year prior.

The county’s 2019 unemployment rate was 3.7%, the same as the preceding year, according to data released by the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the state’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Of the 25,333 Franklin Countians who comprised the civilian labor force, 24,392 were employed and 941 were unemployed.

Neighboring Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state at 3.1%. Fayette and Oldham tied for second with 3.3%, followed by Boone and Shelby (3.4%); Campbell and Scott (3.5%); and Kenton, Jessamine and Spencer (3.6%).

Magoffin County had the highest unemployment rate at 11%. Harlan (9.6%) and Lewis (8.9%) recorded the second and third highest jobless rates.

Counties with the largest decline in annual unemployment rates over the one-year period were Magoffin County (1.9 percentage points); Ballard County (1.3 percentage points); Elliott and Wayne counties (1.2 percentage points); Livingston County (1.1 percentage points); and Morgan County (1 percentage point).

The counties that recorded the largest increases in annual unemployment rates from 2018 to 2019 were Harlan County (2.3 percentage points); Leslie County (1.1 percentage points); Letcher County (1 percentage point); Hart County (0.7 percentage points); and Lewis, Metcalfe and Simpson counties (0.6 percentage points).

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include nonmilitary workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

