Due to the coronavirus pandemic and many businesses closing their doors, unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between May 2019 and May 2020, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
Although Franklin County recorded a 10% jobless rate for May — 6.3 percentage points higher than a year ago — it also saw a 5.1 percentage point decrease in the unemployment rate from April's 15.1%. Gov. Andy Beshear began reopening the state's economy in May after nonessential businesses had been shut down for weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Carlisle County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 5.4%. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 20.5%.
Of Franklin’s neighboring counties, Woodford had the lowest jobless rate at 7.4%, followed by Anderson (9.4%), Shelby (10.1%), Owen (10.3%), Scott (10.4%) and Henry (10.5%).
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 10.9% for May 2020, and 13% for the nation.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
