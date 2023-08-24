Franklin County is one of 98 across Kentucky that saw jobless rates rise from July 2022 to July 2023.

The county unemployment rate was 3.7% last year compared to 4.1% this year. Of the 24,839 who comprise the county’s labor force, 23,817 were employed. Franklin’s June 2023 jobless rate was 3.9%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Unemployment

