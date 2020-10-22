Unemployment

Franklin County in September broke a two-month streak that saw unemployment numbers rise from the prior month.

The county jobless rate fell 2.4 percentage points from 7.9% in August to 5.5% in September, according to numbers released Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The county’s September unemployment rate is 2.2 percentage points higher than the same month last year, when it was 3.3%.

Unemployment rates rose in 113 of Kentucky’s 120 counties. Oldham reported the lowest rate at 3.5% and Magoffin was the highest at 13.5%.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate in September for the state was 5.2%, and 7.7% for the nation.

