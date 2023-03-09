The Franklin County Fiscal Court and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office will host an Easter Egg Hunt at Lakeview Park on Saturday, March 25, for children and families. 

This free event starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Hancock Pavilion. Parents can register their children ages 9 and under by the following age categories: 0-2; 3-4; 5-6; and 7-9.

Download PDF Easter at Lakeview 2023_FINAL.jpg.pdf

