Franklin County was one of 48 counties that saw unemployment rates decrease in February from the month prior.
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), the unemployment rate was 3.6% — half a percentage point lower than in January and just below the national average of 3.8%. The rate is also one-tenth of a percentage point lower than February 2019.
Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in Kentucky at 2.9%; followed by Shelby County, 3%; Fayette County, 3.1%; Hancock, Marion, Scott and Woodford counties, 3.3% each; and Boone, Campbell, Jessamine and Spencer counties, 3.4% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 16%; followed by Harlan County, 11.8%; Leslie County, 11.1%; Elliott County, 10.9%; Lewis County, 10.5%; Breathitt County, 10.3%; Martin County, 9.3%; Menifee County, 9.1%; Letcher County 9%; and Carter County, 8.8%.
