Franklin County's unemployment rate was up sharply in July.
The county's jobless rate of 6.3% was two percentage points higher than the 4.3% rate recorded in July 2019 and up more than a percentage point from June's rate of 4.9%. The statewide jobless rate in July was 6.2%.
Unemployment rates rose in 109 Kentucky counties between July 2019 and July 2020, fell in 10 and stayed the same in one, Carlisle County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 4.2%. It was followed by Carlisle and Pendleton counties, 4.5% each; Cumberland, Hancock, Shelby, Spencer and Washington counties, 4.6% each; and Todd and Woodford counties, 4.7% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 15.3%. It was followed by Harlan County, 12.9%; Martin County, 11.1%; Letcher County, 11%; Leslie County, 10.8%; Breathitt County, 10.6%; Perry County, 9.8%; Floyd County, 9.7%; Knott County, 9.4%; and Carter, Clay, Elliott and Pike counties, 9%.
Kentucky’s 6.2 percent for July 2020, and 10.5 percent for the nation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.