Franklin County's unemployment rate was up sharply in July.

The county's jobless rate of 6.3% was two percentage points higher than the 4.3% rate recorded in July 2019 and up more than a percentage point from June's rate of 4.9%. The statewide jobless rate in July was 6.2%.

Unemployment rates rose in 109 Kentucky counties between July 2019 and July 2020, fell in 10 and stayed the same in one, Carlisle County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 4.2%. It was followed by Carlisle and Pendleton counties, 4.5% each; Cumberland, Hancock, Shelby, Spencer and Washington counties, 4.6% each; and Todd and Woodford counties, 4.7% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 15.3%. It was followed by Harlan County, 12.9%; Martin County, 11.1%; Letcher County, 11%; Leslie County, 10.8%; Breathitt County, 10.6%; Perry County, 9.8%; Floyd County, 9.7%; Knott County, 9.4%; and Carter, Clay, Elliott and Pike counties, 9%.

Kentucky’s  6.2 percent for July 2020, and 10.5 percent for the nation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription