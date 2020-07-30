After a year of consideration and preparation, the United Way of Franklin County will merge with the regional United Way of the Bluegrass effective Saturday, according to officials with both organizations.
The United Way of Franklin County (UWFC) board of directors reached out to UWBG officials last year to discuss the potential merger after initial discussions with United Way of Kentucky. The local organization had been largely volunteer-led in recent years, and without an executive director since last fall.
The UWFC board wanted to explore options to increase community impact and engagement efforts in the local community and ensure that critical health and human services remained intact, said board President Karen Wheeler.
“We approached United Way of the Bluegrass last year to discuss a potential merger as a way to enhance our ability to serve the Frankfort community," she said. "Through the merger with United Way of the Bluegrass, local agencies and programs will continue to receive support and our community will see a renewed and increased presence from United Way. Every member of our UWFC board of directors will extend their service through UWBG’s Franklin County board of trustees. This speaks to our collective support of this decision, and continued commitment to the Frankfort community.”
Boards of directors from both organizations unanimously approved the merger last month and papers were filed with the Commonwealth of Kentucky earlier this week.
United Way of the Bluegrass will add Franklin County to its service region, which includes Anderson, Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Madison, Montgomery, Woodford and Scott counties.
“Our organizations have a long history of collaboration and shared common goals. We are thrilled that our partnership takes on an even stronger meaning today,” said Timothy Johnson, president and CEO, United Way of the Bluegrass. “We are proud to join the Franklin County community and will work hard to make an even greater impact. Together, as one entity we are stronger and better equipped to improve the lives of more Franklin County residents and make lasting change throughout our region.”
UWBG officials said they will maintain the lease on the Frankfort office this year to ensure a smooth transition and will continue monthly grant allocations to current UWFC agency partners through 2020.
UWBG officials hope to revive fundraising and engagement efforts in the community and will reevaluate the community impact strategy for 2021 with a goal to increase access to resources supporting basic needs, education and financial stability for Franklin County residents.
