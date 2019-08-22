Unemployment rates rose in many Kentucky counties in July compared to a year ago. Franklin County was among them.
Comparing this July to last, the county saw a slight jobless increase — from 4.2% to 4.5%, according to a report from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) released Thursday.
Franklin, one of 99 counties that saw rates rise, had a civilian labor force of 24,934 in July, with 23,804 employed and 1,130 classified as unemployed.
Despite a slight increase from a year ago, Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state with 3.7%. Other neighboring counties also ranked among the lowest, including Scott (4.1%), Shelby (4.2%), Anderson (4.7%) and Owen (5.1%).
Harlan County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.1%, with Magoffin a close second with 13%.
Overall, Kentucky’s unadjusted jobless rate was 5.1%, slightly above the national average, which is 4%.