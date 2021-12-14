Need a reason not to take Christmas lights down after the holiday season?

Frankfort Regional Medical Center is asking the community to show support for all frontline healthcare workers by leaving their lights up through Jan. 31.

092021 FRMC

“Healthcare heroes have been fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for almost two years, sacrificing time with their families, putting themselves in harm's way, and working long hours to take care of others. We know our healthcare heroes are tired, but they continue to put others first and care for the sickest patients in our hospital, doctors' offices, ambulances, and all across our communities,” said Reed Hammond, FRM chief executive officer.

“Holiday lights provide an emotional boost to everyone who sees them. In this challenging year, these lights have become for many a sign of normalcy and hope. And it’s not just Frankfort Regional Medical Center staff, but healthcare workers across Kentucky that deserve our continued community support.”

With COVID-19 restrictions also keeping family members from bedside support in our hospitals, doctors' offices, and assisted care facilities, our doctors, nurses, medical teams and other support staff had become more than just caregivers to our sick. In many cases they have become the one supportive voice keeping them strong to fight the virus.

Take a picture of your holiday lights display and post it on social media with the hashtag #LightsUp4Heroes.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription