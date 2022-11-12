Frankfort Regional Medical Center was honored recently with the “Top Performer” Award from The Norton Healthcare/University of Kentucky HealthCare-Stroke Care Network for fiscal year 2022. 

The award is earned by exemplary continuous quality improvement, which is the cornerstone of a disease-specific program. FRMC has consistently shown excellence in quality and outcome measures for stroke, significantly increasing their door-to-needle time in 2021.

FRMC

