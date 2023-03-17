For the third straight year, Frankfort Regional Medical Center has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient. This distinction places Frankfort Regional Medical Center among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades.

“We are honored to receive this award for the third consecutive year as it reflects our commitment to providing safe, quality care for our patients,” said Reed Hammond, chief executive officer of Frankfort Regional Medical Center. “Our continuous process improvement efforts ensure our patients receive the best possible outcomes. I am incredibly proud of the collective effort of everyone within our organization — from our clinical teams to our support staff — for being committed to the care and improvement of human life.”

FRMC

