Frankfort Regional Medical Center continues to invest in its growing robotic surgery program with the completion of 100 robotic-assisted general surgery cases.

With less patient discomfort and improved results, minimally-invasive surgery has become an increasingly popular option over traditional open surgery and laparoscopic surgery. Patients typically have a shorter hospitalization period, quicker healing and return to normal activity, reduced blood loss, and reduced post-procedure pain.

Timothy Bowling

Dr. Timothy Bowling, second from right, and his surgical team celebrated his 100th robotic-assisted general surgery at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Thursday. (Photo submitted)

