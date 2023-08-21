Frankfort Regional Medical Center continues its growth in its robotic surgery program with the completion of 100 robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery cases.

With less patient discomfort and improved results, minimally-invasive surgery has become an increasingly popular option over traditional open surgery and laparoscopic surgery. Patients typically have a shorter hospitalization period, quicker healing and return to normal activity, and reduced post-procedure pain. 

FRMC orthopedic robotic surgical

Frankfort Regional Medical Center recently completed its 100th orthopedic robotic surgical case. From left are Michael Moore, Dr. Alan Oster, Mark Bibb, Erica Crask and Christy Marshall. (Photo submitted)

