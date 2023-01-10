Frankfort Regional Medical Center has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner for inpatient behavioral health by Press Ganey, placing it in the top 5% of healthcare providers. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems according to performance in patient experience.

“This recognition demonstrates our staff’s dedication and commitment to the patients we are privileged to serve,” Reed Hammond, chief executive officer at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, said. “I am extremely proud of our behavioral health team for this achievement.”

