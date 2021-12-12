Frankfort Regional Medical Center (FRMC) has been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report in its first Best Hospitals for Maternity listing.
To be recognized among theBest Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News for maternity care earned a "high performing" rating.
FRMC was among only 237 hospitals in the nation to earn a “high performing” rating and one of only two hospitals in Kentucky to earn this distinction.
“Our top priority is ensuring high quality patient care for the communities we serve,”said Reed Hammond, chief executive officer of FRMC. “We are honored to provide our expectant parents with safe, custom birth experiences at our hospital. This distinction from U.S. News & World Report is a testament to our commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”
“This designation is a reflection of the great work our nurses, providers, and staff put in every day,” said EJ Horn, MD, chief of obstetrics at FRMC. “To serve the mothers and families of Frankfort and the surrounding communities fills us with pride. Being recognized as one of two top maternity care centers in the state is just icing on the cake.”
Unique to the U.S. News site, participating hospital profiles are a one-stop shop and include a variety of relevant offerings for parents-to-be including key measures of safety, alongside services and amenities, like private rooms, valet parking, and availability of child birthing classes.
The evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies, not high-risk pregnancies. Participating hospitals responded to a survey from the U.S. News health analysis team in spring of 2021, which reflects data from 2019. Participation was voluntary.U.S. News & World Reportanticipates updating Best Hospitals for Maternity in summer of 2022, to coincide with the release of the 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Procedures & Conditions ratings.
