Frankfort Regional Medical Center is partnering with UK Healthcare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital to assume management of the local hospital’s Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“We are proud to team up with KCH for to provide NICU care for the communities we serve,” said Reed Hammond, FRMC chief executive officer. “We feel that this partnership provides our patients the best care available while keeping them close to home.”

Dr. Prasad Bhandary, a KCH neonatologist, will be the medical doctor of the four-bed NICU, and 10 other KCH neonatologists will also be credentialed.

“We are thrilled to partner with the staff at Frankfort Regional,” Bhandary added. “It’s important that families stay close to home for care, and we’re honored the leadership at Frankfort Regional entrusts us with the care of their most vulnerable patients.”

Vital services for premature babies such as tests for prematurity of retinopathy, a condition in which a newborn’s eyes are underdeveloped, will be conducted by UK HealthCare ophthalmologists, and other tests, such as echocardiograms and electrocardiograms, will be sent to physicians at UK for review. 

