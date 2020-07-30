Frankfort Regional Medical Center is partnering with UK Healthcare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital to assume management of the local hospital’s Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
“We are proud to team up with KCH for to provide NICU care for the communities we serve,” said Reed Hammond, FRMC chief executive officer. “We feel that this partnership provides our patients the best care available while keeping them close to home.”
Dr. Prasad Bhandary, a KCH neonatologist, will be the medical doctor of the four-bed NICU, and 10 other KCH neonatologists will also be credentialed.
“We are thrilled to partner with the staff at Frankfort Regional,” Bhandary added. “It’s important that families stay close to home for care, and we’re honored the leadership at Frankfort Regional entrusts us with the care of their most vulnerable patients.”
Vital services for premature babies such as tests for prematurity of retinopathy, a condition in which a newborn’s eyes are underdeveloped, will be conducted by UK HealthCare ophthalmologists, and other tests, such as echocardiograms and electrocardiograms, will be sent to physicians at UK for review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.