Come summertime, a new and unique restaurant will be open at the Glen-Willis House on Wilkinson Boulevard.
Limewater, from co-owners Axl Wheeler and Isabelle Hay, who will also serve as the head chef and sommelier, respectively, plans to open in May and will feature a “chef-driven” American bistro-style menu, featuring cuisine from around the world.
“Axl and our chefs will cook what they know and are passionate about with dishes from Asia to Italy and the Mediterranean to Britain. Specials will be offered daily, with menu changes based on seasonality,” the pair said.
Wheeler and Hay met while working in restaurants on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts seven years ago, and both present impressive bona-fides. Wheeler attended culinary school in upstate New York and has worked with many different cuisines, while Hay is a certified sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers and has extensive front-of-house experience.
Limewater’s name comes from the limestone-rich water of Kentucky, which is said to be the reason for its reputation of high-quality bourbon.
It aims to provide a comfortable, yet upscale, dining experience, with “flavorful and interesting” menu options and an “airy and clean” interior, courtesy of Kathleen Hay Designs.
“We want to strike a balance between fine dining and bistro-style service so that guests feel like they are comfortable but also are a part of a special experience,” the co-owners told The State Journal.
Wheeler and Hay want Limewater to be a place where guests can dress up and come for a special night out. While children will still be welcome, the pair said it may be best to leave the little ones at home.
“Limewater is definitely for the grownups.”
At its Jan. 18 meeting, Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC) approved a roughly $170,000 loan to the restaurant. KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw said there is pent-up demand for dine-in restaurants and cited a Forbes article with data from the National Restaurant Association, which stated, “83% of adults say they are not eating on the premises at restaurants as often as they would like–up from 45% pre-pandemic. Baby boomers especially miss eating out, with 90% reporting they would like to dine at restaurants more frequently.”
Because of this demand, Bradshaw believes this is a golden opportunity for the pair of restaurateurs. She said it also helps that the food tastes good.
“Most importantly, I’ve tasted Axl’s food and it is excellent,” she said.
Bradshaw said its location on Wilkinson Boulevard will aid in KCDC’s initiative to bring more tourists to downtown Frankfort. She said she hopes more businesses will follow suit and open locations in the area.
“As we have begun focusing on developing the corridor between Buffalo Trace and downtown, I am thrilled that (Limewater) has joined a host of other new businesses who have located in that area recently, like Local’s Food Hub and Pizza Pub and Bourbon 30, which is all part of our strategy to draw the nearly 350,000 guests to Buffalo Trace each year into downtown Frankfort,” Bradshaw explained.
In terms of what the owners are most excited for, Wheeler is excited for his “Hunter’s Chicken for Two,” which he describes as, “a slow-cooked chicken in a cognac and red wine broth with plenty of vegetables like button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and fresh herbs.”
Hay said she is excited to put her sommelier skills to work in crafting the restaurant’s wine program. “Tastings, pairings and special pours are all on the horizon,” she promised.
As far as where they like to eat in town, both owners agreed they are so happy they discovered Mami Monchita’s.
“We absolutely love the food. Before moving to Frankfort we had never had Honduran food and are so lucky Mami Monchitas is around,” they said.
