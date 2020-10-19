Two local breweries are participating in the 5th annual Kentucky Proud Beer Series.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announced Monday that the Frankfort locations of Goodwood Brewing and West Sixth Brewing will release special beers infused with Kentucky Proud ingredients on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
“Every October, Kentucky’s craft brewers use locally grown products to brew one-of-a-kind beers to showcase their creativity and honor the Commonwealth’s producers,” Quarles said. “We are pleased to collaborate with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers once again on what has become a staple of Kentucky’s fall calendar.”
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) worked with the Guild to match craft brewers with Kentucky Proud producers to create the limited-release beers. Everything from lavender extract, honey, molasses, carrots, apples, blueberries, and pumpkin will be infused into these unique beers for that special fall flavor for the fifth annual series.
And for the first time in series history, many of the breweries are using Kentucky malt made from locally grown grains this year, produced by South Fork Malthouse out of Cynthiana.
“This is my favorite beer series that we do every year,” said Derek Selznick, executive director of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers.
“This series is a chance for our brewers to get together with our farmers to put their creative minds together to make beers that truly capture the essence of Kentucky. From grains and hops to every berry under the sun, these beers are totally unique and Kentucky Proud.”
Each participating brewery will give away commemorative Kentucky Proud and Kentucky Guild of Brewers branded pint glasses and event posters to the first 100 customers purchasing its limited release Kentucky Proud beer.
For more information, visit kygbrewers.org
