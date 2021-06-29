A program that will train Frankfort residents to become data analysts got a high-profile kickoff on Tuesday, with Mayor Layne Wilkerson hosting leaders from large corporations, Kentucky State University, Frankfort Independent Schools and Gov. Andy Beshear himself at a City Hall press conference.
The program will begin this summer, per a release, with a cohort of 15 to 24 participants. At least 12 graduates from the training program will enter into the Louisville-based software and digital workforce development company Interapt’s apprenticeship program with Ernst Young, a multinational professional services company.
Wilkerson said that the program is an important step in implementing a “Remote Worker Initiative,” which he forwarded during his campaign.
“The pandemic only started to accelerate the trends that were happening toward remote work and knowledge-based workers,” Wilkerson said. “For those cities that are unwilling or unable to adapt, it's going to present a challenge. But for those cities who recognize the opportunity and seize upon it, it’s a tremendous opportunity. Today, I want to say that we are staking our claim as a city that is going to rise up and meet that challenge to introduce remote work and create that initiative here in Frankfort.”
When asked about the process for becoming involved in Frankfort, Interapt CEO Ankur Gopal mentioned the work of city Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler in helping coordinate the project. He also said that the alignment of the business community, government and philanthropists helped attract him to Frankfort.
“I can’t say no to Penny Peavler,” Gopal said. “... What's exciting to me is that we look at the philanthropic community, the government community, the education community, and the corporate community and really the entrepreneur community, ultimately together to achieve a common goal. What excites me tremendously is that I know this program works and I know the impact it has on our employees, our communities, and our commonwealth.”
Gopal said it was his goal to add 10,000 technology jobs to the state.
Alex Hughes, who was trained by Interapt closer to its inception in the mid-2010s said that the training has positively impacted his life. Originally from Eastern Kentucky, Hughes said that when he was unemployed he had a hard time finding work.
“Nobody would give me the time of day,” Hughes said. “But after going through that program, I've got people reaching out to me on the internet going, ‘hey, would you at least like to interview for this job?’ Over the past few years I've turned down job offers that pay over $50,000 a year."
Richard and Anna Marie Rosen, prominent local philanthropists, chipped in $100,000 to pay for the training of seven participants from Frankfort Independent Schools.
“This concept is something that Layne has been talking about from before the time that he ran for office — to really benefit Frankfort by attracting people to live here and work here,” Richard Rosen said. “We’ve got too many people who work here and don't live here.”
He added that he believes the FIS connection for program graduates would increase the likelihood of those workers remaining and making their homes in Frankfort, particularly the greater downtown area.
Beshear, himself a Frankfort resident, expressed excitement about the program.
“This is the exact type of forward thinking of innovation steps that we ought to be taking coming out of this COVID-19 pandemic,” Beshear said. “Those are young adults in our community that are not only going to learn essential skills of the future, but are going to have an opportunity to work for one of the largest and most sophisticated companies in the world.”
He also waxed positive about Frankfort and the overall recovering economy coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that Franklin County ranks among the most vaccinated counties in the Commonwealth.
Kentucky State University President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II attended the event as well, throwing in a shout-out to local economic developer Brad Thomas who works for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Wilkerson also noted that he was introduced to Gopal through Thomas.
“When Brad Thomas first set up the Zoom call, Kentucky State jumped in from the beginning,” Brown said. “... We're excited about this opportunity, because we'll be able to assist students from the Frankfort community to get to work faster and support their families. We're focusing not on only degrees, but also on certificates and badges that level up.”
“He talked about his program… and it just became apparent that we need a partnership together and work towards a new initiative here. Six months later, here we are. And this is a true partnership between many key institutions here in Frankfort between government, Kentucky State University, public schools and private donors.”
Interapt is accepting applications at https://interapt.com/advanced-analytics-accelerator/.
Per the release, applicants must be high school graduates to apply and must have a valid address in the City of Frankfort. Participants will earn a stipend during training, and Interapt is accepting applications for 90 days.
