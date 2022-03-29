John Graham, CEO/President of Expree Credit Union, was recently honored in Washington, D.C., as an inductee into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders.

Graham receives award

John Graham, president/CEO of Expree Credit Union, is pictured with Debbie Painter, president/CEO of Kentucky Credit Union League. (Photo submitted)

Graham was among 13 credit union champions inducted for their significant contributions to the credit union industry. This prestigious recognition honors professionals that have made a significant impact on the credit union movement.

The ceremony took place at Credit Union House on Feb. 27, before the 2022 Credit Union National Association Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) officially kicked off. Members of the Hall of Leaders are exceptional individuals that have dedicated their lives to perpetuating the credit union mission and philosophy.
 
Graham has served as president/CEO of Expree for more than 30 years.
 

