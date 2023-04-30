In 2006, the Grand Theatre was still sitting in darkness on St. Clair, the marquee long since packed away, and muralled walls hidden behind the walls of Morris Realty, who called the site home starting in 1980. The Grand had closed in 1966, and sat unused for several years prior.
Save The Grand Theatre, a non-profit with their goal clearly outlined in their name, purchased the building from the Morris family in 2005 and set to work rebuilding the theater step by step.
The Grand, which was originally constructed in 1911 as a vaudeville house, quickly pivoted to showing silent and then “talkie” films in the 1920s, and was converted into a what was then a state-of-the-art two-tier movie theater in 1941 by the Chakeres family, based out of Springfield, Ohio. The theater had been shuttered in 1937 after sustaining severe damage in the wake of that year’s historic flood.
What also makes the year 1941 so important was that at the same time Chakeres reopened the newly-modernized theater, they also integrated it, a first for a movie theater in Frankfort.
This step, along with the connections between the Black community and the Grand, is the focus of a new expansion of the Voices From the Balcony project originally started by filmmaker Joanna Hay in 2006 and expanded in 2010.
Hay, along with Grand Theatre Board President Bill Cull, board member Mike Fields, community activist Katima Smith-Willis, and historian Kayla Bush are setting out to expand the scope of the original project, and delve deeper into the history of the Black community in Frankfort, and just how the Grand’s role continues today.
Hay’s two original Voices From the Balcony films (available to watch for free at https://vimeo.com/showcase/10301821) included interviews with several current and former Frankfort residents with direct ties to the Grand, including Fields, Sheila Mason Burton, Bill Crumbaugh and many others who reminisced about the theater and its role in the community.
“Now the Grand board is initiating a continuation and an expansion of that project. More in depth, and more appropriate for now, and the way we are looking at these stories,” Hay explained.
“I am just so happy to be working with these two [Smith-Willis and Bush],” she said with a smile.
“I have been watching the videos and talking to Mike,” Smith-Willis said, “but then actually coming to the Grand, and sitting in the balcony for an actual show after being on stage for a panel on Juneteenth? I’m just now learning the history of this place. And seeing the Sons of MyStro from the balcony sort of completed that circle for me.”
While the Grand was revolutionary for having integrated its facility, patrons were still separated by race once they arrived. Blacks and whites could share the same building, but while white patrons sat downstairs, Black patrons were ushered through a separate door to the balcony.
“We’re investing quite a bit of money into this project and we hope that through this we can help find others who want to participate in this program,” Cull said.
Financial donations to the theater for the project are now being accepted, as well as donations of testimonials from Frankfort residents of all races who spent their time at the Grand in its movie theater heyday.
“The story is pretty fascinating,” he continued. “When Mike and I talked, we recognized the question of ‘why did this happen?' Why did Chakeres want to build a theater, and presumably decide they were ready to have African Americans in the balcony. That had not happened before.”
It is this question that Bush plans to research, looking into archives and business records of the Chakeres offices, census and city commission records for the time.
The theater itself served as a valuable time capsule. Prior to the renovations, a drop ceiling essentially sealed the balcony away from changes that took place through the many businesses that had occupied the first floor. In a 2012 interview with Louisville’s LEO Weekly, Hay described finding the original fixtures, drinking fountains and other items still intact during the early days of the renovation.
“It was untouched! Absolutely untouched,” she said. “We were still finding old Milk Dud wrappers everywhere.” That discovery prompted Hay to initiate the original Voices From The Balcony project.
But now, the group wants to do more.
“I want the raw, the authentic. I really want to KNOW,” Smith-Wills explained. “I want the truth of the experiences of that time to be out there, and I want people to come out and sit in confidence that they are in a safe space, and to let them know that what happened in the past was not looked over.”
“I have given a lot of thought as to looking at where we are today, and back when it happened, and why people didn’t act or do things more aggressively as you [Smith-Willis] and your compatriots are doing it today,” Fields said. “And for me, personally, I think it goes back to the way I was raised, and the respect my parents taught me, and the work ethic that they taught me.
“We were taught to respect our elders. And we were also taught to stay in our own place, and our own space. To do otherwise back then would not only bring trouble, but would’ve impacted your parents. Back then, it was just a struggle to survive. It’s still a struggle nowadays, for different reasons, but it’s still a struggle every single day.”
It is that struggle — and the connection between the community, civil rights, and something as simple as an afternoon at the movie theater that will serve as a record of the city’s past, and a link to the activism and hope of the future.
