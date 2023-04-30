Grand Theatre Balcony

The view from the balcony of the Grand today. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

In 2006, the Grand Theatre was still sitting in darkness on St. Clair, the marquee long since packed away, and muralled walls hidden behind the walls of Morris Realty, who called the site home starting in 1980. The Grand had closed in 1966, and sat unused for several years prior.

Save The Grand Theatre, a non-profit with their goal clearly outlined in their name, purchased the building from the Morris family in 2005 and set to work rebuilding the theater step by step.

Voices From the Balcony Still

The original facade and marquee of the Grand, highlighted in a still from Hay's original short film. (Courtesy Joanna Hay)
Hay, Smith-Willis, Bush, Fields 2023

From left, filmmaker Joanna Hay, Katima Smith-Willis, Kayla Bush, and Mike Fields discuss the upcoming expansion of the originsl Voices From the Balcony project on the Grand Theatre stage. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Hay and Brooks

In another scene from Voices From the Balcony, you can see the remnants of the original upstairs hallway adjacent to the balcony at the Grand. (Courtesy Joanna Hay)
Grand Theatre Fixtures

Remnants of the original fixtures in the lobby of the Grand can still be seen by patrons today. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription