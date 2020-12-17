Greenheck

The Greenheck Group, which has a facility in Frankfort, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Metal Industries, a leading manufacturer of grilles, registers, diffusers and air terminal products used in commercial and institutional buildings.

Headquartered in Schofield, Wisconsin, and founded in 1947, Greenheck is a worldwide leader in manufacturing and distributing air movement, conditioning and control equipment.

“As indoor air quality continues to increase in importance to customers, this acquisition will enable Greenheck to provide a full package of energy efficient HVAC products from rooftop heating and cooling equipment to individual area grilles and diffusers,” said Tim Kilgore, president of sales and marketing. “Greenheck strives to be the easiest company to do business with, and we will now be in an even better position to provide engineers and contractors the ability to select all of the products to meet their needs from a trusted, single-source supplier.”  

Greenheck manufactures dampers and louvers in Frankfort. These include fire and ceiling radiation dampers, smoke dampers, combination fire/smoke dampers, control dampers and backdraft dampers. The louver products include extruded aluminum louvers, fabricated louvers, combination louver/dampers and penthouses.

“Greenheck is exactly the type of partner we sought to align with and grow our business,” states Grant Tyson, Metal Industries president. “We are excited to become part of the Greenheck team. Our strong cultural alignment and the complementary product offering will allow us to thrive as we move into this new relationship.”

Metal Industries is based in Clearwater, Florida and has manufacturing operations in Bushnell, Florida; Marion, North Carolina; and Reynosa, Mexico.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription