Tuesday, the new Development Interest Group (D.I.G.), a consortium of local property owners, business owners, and other local retail, real estate and financial stakeholders presented the findings of a series of discussions they have held with multiple downtown developers between May and July of this year.

DIG Frankfort logo.png

Elected officials, various members of the Architectural Review Board, Planning Commission, planning and zoning staffs from the city and county, as well as local business owners and other key figures in city and county decision-making met to hear the results in the conference room at the top of the downtown Whitaker Bank branch.

06152019_Downtown_Zm1.jpg

State Journal file photo

