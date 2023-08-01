Tuesday, the new Development Interest Group (D.I.G.), a consortium of local property owners, business owners, and other local retail, real estate and financial stakeholders presented the findings of a series of discussions they have held with multiple downtown developers between May and July of this year.
Elected officials, various members of the Architectural Review Board, Planning Commission, planning and zoning staffs from the city and county, as well as local business owners and other key figures in city and county decision-making met to hear the results in the conference room at the top of the downtown Whitaker Bank branch.
The goals of the series of meetings, according to D.I.G., were:
To share with the community where developments and renovations are taking place in downtown
To provide these developers a forum to speak freely with their peers about experiences with renovating properties in Frankfort
To learn the pros and cons of these projects in comparison with projects conducted in other cities
To learn what developers and stakeholders can do collaboratively to help remove barriers to development and rehabilitation of downtown structures
To celebrate the progresses of those who take on “the investment risk” to improve downtown
“This is not a complaining group,” D.I.G. President Chad Peach told the assembled audience. “We are a group that works together in a positive way to see how we can better Frankfort.
“What happened yesterday, last week, last year, ten years ago — we can use it as experience. We don’t have to dwell on the past, we can forge new relationships. That’s what we want to do for you, and what will help push progress for this entire community.”
Fellow D.I.G. member Rodney Williams then presented the detailed findings of the group, which were summarized by 10 individual topics, also offering possible recommendations.
“We have summarized what was shared with us about these numerous projects, and what their experiences have been while working with the Frankfort community. These suggested solutions we believe will improve both the community’s attractiveness to take on infill projects, and successfully pique interest in investment.
“We are here to inform,” Williams continued, “and offer our experience and expertise. We are providing information and offering to be partners to this community and various stakeholders. Our goal is that all stakeholders receive this information in the way it is intended, and to help Frankfort and Franklin County grow in the process."
The 10 areas of concern D.I.G. found are:
The “cycle of delays” faced by developers by the failure of building inspectors to submit action items needing to be addressed in writing to developers, with subsequent reinspections repeating the same cycle, ultimately costing developers more time and money. Chris Thompson, CEO of Alter Group, said that his company’s redevelopment of the old Marcus Furniture building into the Howser Tavern and St. Clair Hotel had faced delays over the previous two years and incurred additional costs of “around $300,000."
“We are living that reality,” Thompson told the attendees.
Health inspectors not providing alternative solutions to sanitation issues at facilities not necessarily requiring particular pieces of equipment, and failing to investigate alternatives that would meet or surpass code requirements.
Health inspectors forcing developers to install oversized grease traps on properties without consideration for developers’ plans for a property. Current code regarding grease traps is that they are installed so as to allow for expansion of a restaurant, even if the prospective tenant is potentially a non-food related enterprise.
A perceived view that there is a lack of consistent leadership among inspectors, and that “the right hand has no idea what the left hand is doing."
Issues with a lack of communication regarding contractors and subcontractors being able to purchase parking permits for the downtown core, as required under the recently restructured parking ordinance.
Poor or no response time from City Hall and the Fiscal Court to contractors or developers when they contact either agency with a concern, as well as difficulties in making appointments with necessary inspectors.
A belief from some developers that local elected leaders “are not open to the idea of change, growth, or having a business-friendly reputation," and that “elected leaders are busy trying to satisfy anti-growth representatives instead of declaring strategic growth a priority.” D.I.G. also cited developers’ desire for a third-party entity to serve as an advocate to mitigate issues, as there is an active fear of reprisal or retaliation for expressing concerns. The “obvious and extreme imbalance” of public sector employees appointed to economic development agencies was also addressed.
Frankfort Tourism, the Chamber of Commerce, and Downtown Frankfort, Incorporated need to work harder on marketing and highlighting new downtown projects, as well as improving signage heading into town from major thoroughfares on the east and west sides of town.
While developers had nothing but praise for the residents of Frankfort, “perceived difficulties in getting inspections that caused delays, extra expense, red tape, apathetic attitudes and an unwillingness to be flexible and work collaboratively." Developers also cited a need for the Frankfort Plant Board “to become more engaged in economic development” and infrastructure such as roads and sidewalks in poor repair needin to be fixed.
One major suggestion that D.I.G. presented to help streamline processes would be to propose the merger of the city and county planning, zoning, and community development offices, or at the very least to request monthly updates from both agencies as to current construction projects, and to address problems before they escalate.
“Hopefully, this is going to be the beginning of many meetings, dialogue and discussion about these topics,” Peach said. “Maybe that’s everyone getting together quarterly, trying to identify areas that we do have the potential for growth where facilities are available.
“We just want to help in a productive way.”
DIG - Deregulated Imbalanced Goofballs? Digging up our green space for private profiteering while ridiculing those in government that oversee and inspect their shoddy practices?
I thought there wasn’t going to be complaining as was stated by someone in this piece - yet that’s all they’ve done in the latter is browbeat the county / city inspectors for their greed to DIG -
Decommission Indigenous Ground ?
Destroy Incinerate Good ?
Dark Ignominious Game ?
