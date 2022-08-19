A group of citizens in Anderson County are appealing its fiscal court's decision to grant Buffalo Trace's request for a zone change to a 450-acre property on Graefenburg Road.
On July 19 the Anderson County Fiscal Court voted in favor of a zone change from agricultural to industrial. The change allows for Buffalo Trace to build 24 warehouses that would hold up to 60,000 barrels each.
The citizens, known as the 151 Group, said in a press release that the fiscal court decision went against established precedent.
"The decision made by the fiscal court disregarded established legal precedent and violated laws regarding proper zoning procedure in Kentucky," the press release said. "For over 20 years, residents of this agricultural/residential area have resisted changes harmful and not in keeping with the character of this area."
In the lawsuit, the 19 named plaintiffs, all of whom own land along Graefenburg Road, state that the development plan turned in by Buffalo Trace did not meet the requirements set out by in the comprehensive plan.
The suit reads, "No details about the site statistics, drainage, easement, or utilities were included.”
The suit also raises concerns about how warehouses would affect the local environment, public health and public safety.
Cody Alexander, a 151 Group member and spokesman, said in a phone interview with The State Journal, that the group is not categorically against Buffalo Trace doing business in their county.
"We are not against Buffalo Trace coming into Anderson County if they want to," Alexander said. "What we are opposed to is an attempt by them to take a 450-acre farm that is zoned for agricultural and attempting, we think, to go through what is basically spot zoning."
Buffalo Trace officials told the newspaper they do not comment on ongoing litigation.
