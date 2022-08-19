A group of citizens in Anderson County are appealing its fiscal court's decision to grant Buffalo Trace's request for a zone change to a 450-acre property on Graefenburg Road.

On July 19 the Anderson County Fiscal Court voted in favor of a zone change from agricultural to industrial. The change allows for Buffalo Trace to build 24 warehouses that would hold up to 60,000 barrels each.

Buffalo Trace

Barrels of bourbon age in a Buffalo Trace warehouse. (State Journal file photo)

