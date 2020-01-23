The city’s newest tool retailer, Harbor Freight Tools, which opened its doors this week, will mark its grand opening at its 1300 U.S. 127 South location at 8 a.m. Feb. 8.
The first 1,000 visitors will receive a free tape measure and all customers have a chance to win a $100 Harbor Freight gift card that will be given out during the grand opening weekend, according to a press release from the company.
“We’re excited to serve customers in the great city of Frankfort,” said Carl Dent, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we’re passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done and always at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists — anyone who needs affordable tools.”
The 15,000-square-foot store, the company's 19th in Kentucky, stocks tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. Harbor Freight’s hand tools come with a lifetime warranty.
The store is open seven days a week — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.