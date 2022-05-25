A Western Hills senior has been named as the Expree Credit Union 2022 Student Scholarship recipient.

Kendall Harper will receive $2,500 distributed over her college career. 

“We had several excellent applicants for our scholarship. However, Kendall’s stood out as the best. We are very excited to be able to help her get her undergraduate and law degree from the University of Kentucky,” said John Graham, CEO/President. 

Kendall Harper

Kendall Harper, left, of Western Hills, is presented with a $2,500 scholarship from Expree Credit Union CEO/President John Graham. (Photo submitted)

The Expree Scholarship Committee selected the winner based on community involvement, academic achievement, extra-curricular activities and an original essay on “Why Credit Unions Are Good for Their Communities.” 

“We were excited about the increase in submissions and the quality of each applicant. Seeing so many dedicated, community-minded young adults in Franklin County, looking to pursue higher education, shows an enormous commitment from our schools and organizations,” said Andrea Giusti, Chief Marketing Officer. “Expree Credit Union is glad to be part of their continuing education.” 

Expree Credit Union is a not-for-profit cooperative crafting convenient savings and low-interest credit to state employees and public sector workers, college students, professors and residents of Central Kentucky and their family members for more than 80 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription