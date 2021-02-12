On Friday the Franklin County Health Department reported 26 new coronavirus cases after being closed due to inclement weather the day before.
There are 196 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Since the pandemic began 11 months ago, 3,467 Franklin Countians have tested positive, 3,231 have recovered and 40 people have died while positive for COVID-19 — including two this week.
The county remained in the orange zone on the state’s incidence rate map with a seven-day new coronavirus case average of 22.4 per 100,000 population.
According to Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, the health department administered 235 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Tier 1B on Friday.
To date, FCHD has administered a total of 4,543 vaccination doses, including 4,088 initial doses and 1,455 second doses.
Due to Thursday’s closure, FCHD has rescheduled those vaccination appointments to next week.
“If we have any inclement weather forcing us to close our clinics, we will send a text, email and call to all participants letting them know it has been canceled and when their appointment has been moved to,” Parker told The State Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.