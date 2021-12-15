HCA Healthcare Inc., one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers including Frankfort Regional Medical Center, announced Wednesday that it will contribute $250,000 in funding to support organizations providing relief services to communities in Kentucky — the state that was hardest hit by the destructive tornadoes last week. 

HCA Healthcare will contribute to the following organizations:

  • American Red Cross Southern and Midwest Tornadoes Relief Fund — $100,000 

  • United Way of Southern Kentucky Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund — $100,000 

  • Gov. Andy Beshear’s Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund — $50,000 

Last weekend, a severe tornado system moved across six states, destroying thousands of homes along its path, resulting in more than 70 deaths and leaving many without adequate shelter and supplies. HCA Healthcare affiliated hospital TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is located in Bowling Green, and serves many of the hardest-hit areas in the state. Many hospital colleagues live in and around the affected areas and have suffered significant damage to their homes and property.  

FRMC

“We are devastated by the tornadoes that ravaged communities across Kentucky, home to many of our colleagues and their loved ones,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “We are thankful to our hospital teams for stepping up to provide care when disaster strikes, and we are proud to be a part of the relief efforts in the region.” 

As part of its preparedness efforts, TriStar Health took measures to help ensure its hospitals had enough staff, medications, supplies, food, water and power to operate and care for patients during and after the storm. Over the past several days, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee have been caring for patients injured due to the storm. Additionally, the two hospitals are hosting blood drives to respond to the increased need for blood following the storm. 

“I am proud to work for an organization that’s able to give back to help the communities it serves, especially for the relief efforts of this disaster,” said Reed Hammond, chief executive officer of FRMC. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this tragedy.”

To support colleagues in this and other disasters, HCA Healthcare established the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund — an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after an extended illness, injury, disaster or other special situations. In 2020, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund provided more than $10.6 million in grants that helped more than 4,900 families.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription