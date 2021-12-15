HCA Healthcare Inc., one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers including Frankfort Regional Medical Center, announced Wednesday that it will contribute $250,000 in funding to support organizations providing relief services to communities in Kentucky — the state that was hardest hit by the destructive tornadoes last week.
HCA Healthcare will contribute to the following organizations:
American Red Cross Southern and Midwest Tornadoes Relief Fund — $100,000
United Way of Southern Kentucky Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund — $100,000
Gov. Andy Beshear’s Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund — $50,000
Last weekend, a severe tornado system moved across six states, destroying thousands of homes along its path, resulting in more than 70 deaths and leaving many without adequate shelter and supplies. HCA Healthcare affiliated hospital TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is located in Bowling Green, and serves many of the hardest-hit areas in the state. Many hospital colleagues live in and around the affected areas and have suffered significant damage to their homes and property.
“We are devastated by the tornadoes that ravaged communities across Kentucky, home to many of our colleagues and their loved ones,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “We are thankful to our hospital teams for stepping up to provide care when disaster strikes, and we are proud to be a part of the relief efforts in the region.”
As part of its preparedness efforts, TriStar Health took measures to help ensure its hospitals had enough staff, medications, supplies, food, water and power to operate and care for patients during and after the storm. Over the past several days, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee have been caring for patients injured due to the storm. Additionally, the two hospitals are hosting blood drives to respond to the increased need for blood following the storm.
“I am proud to work for an organization that’s able to give back to help the communities it serves, especially for the relief efforts of this disaster,” said Reed Hammond, chief executive officer of FRMC. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this tragedy.”
To support colleagues in this and other disasters, HCA Healthcare established the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund — an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after an extended illness, injury, disaster or other special situations. In 2020, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund provided more than $10.6 million in grants that helped more than 4,900 families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.