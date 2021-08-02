Following lengthy testimony from several neighbors aggravated at both the current use and the potential future use of a 55-acre tract of land along Leestown Road next to Hickman Hill Road, Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission Chair Sherron Jackson wasted no time in tabling the matter.
The back and forth between two attorneys, as well as residents of the surrounding area, had taken up the better part of 2½ hours.
The question before the commission: is the property’s rezoning from RA (Rural Residential, Single Family Large Lot) to AG (Agricultural District) appropriate?
The central question for the residents: how will the owner of the property use the land?
David Billings was present as attorney for the property owner — KT Holdings, a company owned by Kenneth Tracy of Tracy Sand and Gravel. Billings never said what exactly the property would be used for, stating that the only question before the commission was whether or not the rezoning was appropriate.
In a later interview, Billings added that Tracy’s intent with the property would be to keep growing crops on it as well as using it for “various things that are permitted under the AG zoning.”
Several uses are permitted by AG zoning, though many require a conditional use permit.
Uses that don’t require a conditional use permit include raw materials and storage for “farm products,” as well as “farm and garden supply stores.”
Nearby residents who spoke against the rezoning said that the AG zoning would allow for the land to become a hub for Tracy’s Sand and Gravel, therefore increasing traffic and in particular heavy-duty vehicle traffic in the area — Tracy’s Sand and Gravel currently operates along U.S. 127 and Owenton Road a couple miles north of Frankfort city limits.
The property in question’s address is 850 Hickman Hill Road.
“The specific use of the property that's intended has a tremendous impact on this community's ability to weigh public health and safety,” resident David Remfor said. “So in the absence of that specific use, I find that it's impossible to make an appropriate weighing as to whether or not this is an acceptable rezoning.”
Several complained of the compatibility of the intended use, whatever it may be, and their suburban neighborhood. Hickman Hill Road, they pointed out, is not particularly wide.
Attorney for one of the angered residents, Preston Cecil, also pointed out that the rezoning goes against what the latest version of the future land use map designates for the property. In that map, the property is labeled for “suburban residential” use, a much closer approximation of the current zoning than the proposed one.
Billings argued that the Franklin County staff report — created via contract with the Bluegrass Area Development District (ADD) due to a conflict of interest as Tracy is related to Magistrate Scotty Tracy — ultimately approved the rezoning despite the future land use map.
That report reasoned that the rezoning’s alignment with other comprehensive plan goals — that new residential developments occur where sewer connection is already available, and the availability of land to build for housing demand elsewhere — merits approval.
Billings noted that suburban development wouldn’t make sense because of the property not being adequately served by a sewer connection.
The planners at Bluegrass ADD also added approvals for the zoning change from the county health, roads and fire departments as well as the Frankfort Plant Board and AT&T.
Owner of Happy Jack Pumpkin Farm, which sits to the North of Tracy’s lot, Richard Jones also spoke at the meeting. He said his family had been on the property for six generations, and that he generally supported the zone change citing a conversation he had with Tracy.
“He told me he wanted to change it back to agriculture and that made me happy,” Jones said. “… I was really happy when he told me he was going to use it for a hay farm for agricultural reasons.”
The major source of consternation for the residents in attendance was what would end up taking place at the property, a question which Billings never directly answered.
“There’s been a lot of debate about what the word ‘agriculture’ means,” Jordan Hall said. “… I think that is our concern as a group. We don’t know what the intended use is. Evidently Mr. Billings doesn’t, or he’s willingly ignorant of what his client intends.”
“If he wants to classify it as agriculture and then run a staging operation out of it, then that’s not what the residents in Spring Hill want,” Michael Oerther said.
David Perdue, owner of a more than 100-acre lot to the east, raised similar concerns. He said that the types of traffic that could come with the property’s use were of great concern to him.
Billings said that he thought the residents were misguided in focusing their ire on the future use by stressing that the residential traffic, as well as heavy-duty vehicle traffic caused by grading and construction, resulting from a new housing development taking place on that lot would be greater than what’s currently taking place.
“The very things that people are complaining about are not something that are going to be affected by a zone change except that it’s likely to reduce or limit future construction traffic that would happen if it were a residential development,” Billings said. “… it could actually get worse if the zone change doesn’t occur.
“It’s clear he (Kenneth Tracy) has removed dirt, but dirt is going to be moved or removed if it’s a home site.”
KT Holdings bought the property from Chris McGehee last November for $535,000, according to the Franklin County PVA.
In closing the meeting, Jackson moved for a summary to be made of the testimony that night. He also said that the matter would have to come before the commission after its next meeting, which had already been advertised for Aug. 12.
