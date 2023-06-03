Donovan Rypkema, consultant with PlaceEconomics, will present the findings from a historic preservation impact study his agency completed in Frankfort earlier this year on Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m. at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.

The presentation will be an in-depth analysis of “economic impacts that historic preservation activity has had on local creation of jobs/income generated, cultural heritage tourism and property values. His analysis will include a discussion of the use of historic rehabilitation tax credits and the impact of that incentive in our federally designated historic districts,” according to a press release from the City of Frankfort.

