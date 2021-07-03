In late May, the Kentucky Capital Development Board had six members.
Now, just over a month later amid a heated discussion about the city and county’s contribution towards its budget, that number is down to four.
In response to a State Journal inquiry, board member Zachary Horn — partner at local law firm Kirkland, Cain & Horn — said that he submitted his resignation on Friday. He said that his resignation was due to time constraints from “other obligations.”
Horn’s resignation comes just a month after Houston Barber, who serves as Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent and briefly held the position of KCDC board chair, resigned.
KCDC, an organization meant to promote economic development in Frankfort and Franklin County, has seen its funding become a hot-button issue of late. The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted for a second year in a row to cut its contribution to KCDC by $15,000; the city caught up with the county this year by cutting $30,000.
A letter penned by James Inman and Jim Daniel allegedly on behalf of a group of “concerned citizens,” harshly critical of KCDC and its President/CEO Terri Bradshaw, partially informed some county magistrate’s decisions to cut funding. Business leaders responded to the criticism both in-person at last week’s city commission meeting and in a full-page ad taken out in the State Journal.
Horn, as a partner in his firm, cosigned that ad.
Only four members are left on the KCDC Board: local attorney and current board chair Clay Patrick, Topy America Inc. executive Sam Amburgey, realtor and longtime board member Danny Willis and local Chili’s manager Heather Worthington.
The board is traditionally composed of three mayoral appointments and three appointments from the Franklin County Judge-Executive. With Horn’s departure, Worthington is the only mayoral appointment remaining.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson told The State Journal on Saturday that he would comment on the process of potential board appointments to replace Barber and Horn next week.
Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) board Chair Houston Barber resigned from the seat on Tuesday.
Barber, who is superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools, suddenly announced his resignation from the economic development board, effective immediately.
Barber was elected chairman of KCDC’s volunteer board just 3½ months ago after previously serving as vice chair.
Bradshaw, who shared Barber's email in response to a State Journal request, said she did not know why Barber resigned. He will be missed by the board and he will be missed by me.”
Barber, a staunch supporter of Terri Bradshaw who regularly defended her enthusiastically in public, has not responded to a request for comment. In his email to Bradshaw and Wilkerson, he said, “I am resigning as a board member from Kentucky Capital Development Corporation,” Barber wrote in his email. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as a board member for KCDC. As a City of Frankfort citizen, father of four children, and Superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools, I am committed to working for our families and students in Frankfort and Franklin County.
Barber is leaving 3 1/2 months after taking the position, citing family commitments and his Superintendent duties. These same commitments that were there 3 1/2 months ago. What’s up with that?
Last July, it was Glenn Waldrop, executive director of Downtown Frankfort Inc., who suddenly submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons.
“It’s just time for me to be very available for my family,” Waldrop told The State Journal, adding that he has a “daughter that’s about to have her third child,” a son who is starting college and a wife who travels often for work.
Leaving 6-7 months after taking the position, citing family commitments. These same commitments that were there 6-7 months ago.
And now Zachary Horn has resigned one month later citing time constraints from “other obligations”. The same time constraints that were there long ago when he took the position.
Coincidence? The question is, what is the common denominator and all three of these able-bodied young men in the prime of their life resigning from KC DC?
