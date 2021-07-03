Get to know ‘Rising Star’ local attorney Zachary Horn

Headshot of attorney Zachary Horn.

In late May, the Kentucky Capital Development Board had six members.

Now, just over a month later amid a heated discussion about the city and county’s contribution towards its budget, that number is down to four.

In response to a State Journal inquiry, board member Zachary Horn — partner at local law firm Kirkland, Cain & Horn — said that he submitted his resignation on Friday. He said that his resignation was due to time constraints from “other obligations.” 

Horn’s resignation comes just a month after Houston Barber, who serves as Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent and briefly held the position of KCDC board chair, resigned.

KCDC, an organization meant to promote economic development in Frankfort and Franklin County, has seen its funding become a hot-button issue of late. The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted for a second year in a row to cut its contribution to KCDC by $15,000; the city caught up with the county this year by cutting $30,000.

A letter penned by James Inman and Jim Daniel allegedly on behalf of a group of “concerned citizens,” harshly critical of KCDC and its President/CEO Terri Bradshaw, partially informed some county magistrate’s decisions to cut funding. Business leaders responded to the criticism both in-person at last week’s city commission meeting and in a full-page ad taken out in the State Journal.

Horn, as a partner in his firm, cosigned that ad.

Only four members are left on the KCDC Board: local attorney and current board chair Clay Patrick, Topy America Inc. executive Sam Amburgey, realtor and longtime board member Danny Willis and local Chili’s manager Heather Worthington.

The board is traditionally composed of three mayoral appointments and three appointments from the Franklin County Judge-Executive. With Horn’s departure, Worthington is the only mayoral appointment remaining.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson told The State Journal on Saturday that he would comment on the process of potential board appointments to replace Barber and Horn next week.

