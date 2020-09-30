The Frankfort Area Chamber Board of Directors has announced that Suzanne “Suzy” Hosley has been named interim president/CEO of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hosley has been with the chamber for more than 13 years where she currently serves as director of member services. She will assume the new role effective Thursday.
Hosley replaces Carmen Inman, who announced her retirement on Aug. 25. Inman’s last day with the chamber is Oct. 15.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected for the position,” Hosley said. “The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce is vital to our community. We play a fundamental role in providing services to our membership, while serving as a leader to collaborate on key issues for our city, local businesses and community. I am looking forward to working even more closely with our board, staff and volunteers of this wonderful organization.”
Hosley’s current responsibilities include coordinating the Frankfort Chamber Ambassadors, Leadership Frankfort and Young Professionals programs, along with member relationships and retention.
In this new role, Hosley will continue the work of building partnerships and alliances with a broad range of constituencies, including the chamber's board of directors, city and county government officials, and business leaders from around the region.
She will also drive continuous improvement initiatives, which reinforce the chamber’s mission to build a vibrant economy through member-driven advocacy and community leadership in the Frankfort area.
“Suzy’s passion and loyalty to the chamber makes her the perfect person to lead us through our next transition,” said Paola Roe, chamber board chair. “She has my full support, along with the board, and I look forward to seeing where she takes us going forward.”
Hosley has a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from Kentucky State University and holds a certification in Organizational Management through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She has been named Staff Member of the Year by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives. Hosley is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and a graduate of Franklin County High School.
The Frankfort Area Chamber Board of Directors will work with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce executives to develop a job description and advertise throughout Kentucky to fill the head position permanently.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.