The Frankfort Area Chamber Board of Directors has announced that Suzanne “Suzy” Hosley has been named interim president/CEO of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hosley has been with the chamber for more than 13 years where she currently serves as director of member services. She will assume the new role effective Thursday.

Hosley replaces Carmen Inman, who announced her retirement on Aug. 25. Inman’s last day with the chamber is Oct. 15.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected for the position,” Hosley said. “The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce is vital to our community. We play a fundamental role in providing services to our membership, while serving as a leader to collaborate on key issues for our city, local businesses and community. I am looking forward to working even more closely with our board, staff and volunteers of this wonderful organization.”

Hosley’s current responsibilities include coordinating the Frankfort Chamber Ambassadors, Leadership Frankfort and Young Professionals programs, along with member relationships and retention.

In this new role, Hosley will continue the work of building partnerships and alliances with a broad range of constituencies, including the chamber's board of directors, city and county government officials, and business leaders from around the region.

She will also drive continuous improvement initiatives, which reinforce the chamber’s mission to build a vibrant economy through member-driven advocacy and community leadership in the Frankfort area.

“Suzy’s passion and loyalty to the chamber makes her the perfect person to lead us through our next transition,” said Paola Roe, chamber board chair. “She has my full support, along with the board, and I look forward to seeing where she takes us going forward.”

Hosley has a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from Kentucky State University and holds a certification in Organizational Management through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She has been named Staff Member of the Year by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives. Hosley is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and a graduate of Franklin County High School.

The Frankfort Area Chamber Board of Directors will work with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce executives to develop a job description and advertise throughout Kentucky to fill the head position permanently.

