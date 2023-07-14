On Friday, Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI) named the organization's new executive director following the resignation of previous director Kaylah Smith in early June.

Suzy Hosley, who begins her new role on Monday, previously spent 15 years at the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and most recently served as that agency's director of member relations According to DFI board president John Senter, Hosley was "an ideal fit."

hosleynaming.jpg

Courtesy Downtown Frankfort, Inc.
121022_Rotary01_submitted.jpg

Gov. Andy Beshear, center, flanked by Rotarian President-Elect Tish Shade of the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, left, and Suzy Hosley, right, following his Nov, 9, 2022 address to the Rotary Club of Frankfort. (Photo submitted)

