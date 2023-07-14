Gov. Andy Beshear, center, flanked by Rotarian President-Elect Tish Shade of the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, left, and Suzy Hosley, right, following his Nov, 9, 2022 address to the Rotary Club of Frankfort. (Photo submitted)
On Friday, Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI) named the organization's new executive director following the resignation of previous director Kaylah Smith in early June.
Suzy Hosley, who begins her new role on Monday, previously spent 15 years at the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and most recently served as that agency's director of member relations According to DFI board president John Senter, Hosley was "an ideal fit."
"We had quite a few applicants, which we were glad to see," he said Friday afternoon. "But with Suzy being in her roles with the chamber for so many years, she already knew and was known by players in the community.
"It won't be a huge learning curve for her at all."
Hosley told The State Journal, "I am so excited. It is definitely bittersweet leaving the chamber after nearly 16 years, but the good news is that a lot of the people I've worked alongside there I will continue to work with at DFI."
In a social media post on Thursday, the chamber called Hosley’s departure “the end of an era."
The post went on to say that Hosley was “embarking on a new journey, but fortunately for us, we'll still get to work closely with her in her new position. Best of luck in your new adventure, Suzy."
Senter confirmed that DFI's board received 40 applications for the executive director's vacancy in the two-week window of its search.
“Our deadline was on a Friday,” Senter explained, “and the board met on the following Monday to review all of the applications.”
Downtown Frankfort Inc.'s mission is to “promote historical downtown Frankfort by creating exceptional experiences and aesthetics for all those who live, work and visit. Support and advocate for businesses, residents and tourists through marketing, partnerships, networking platforms and signature events.”
This includes the Downtown Summer Concert Series and collaborating with multiple agencies on various festivals and special events.
When asked what her main priorities are in her new role, Hosley said that she wanted to focus on continuing to build a strong relationship with downtown businesses.
"We need to focus on the vitality of downtown, including economic development support and improving on our events for the community. I want to focus on being a voice for our downtown community and partners," she added.
“DFI has a longstanding working relationship with the Frankfort chamber,” Senter continued. “And now with Suzy as director, the relationship with the chamber will make for a seamless transition.”
Hosley also said that she wants to prioritize being a "solid, cohesive voice" for downtown.
"We have to look at the relationships we have, what expectations they have for us and what expectations we have for them. This will be a collaboration. We want to continue to build strong partnerships," she explained.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.