The 2023 Legislative session has just begun and already some of the bills for this year are drawing attention.
Here is a list of House bills that could potentially lead headlines as the session progresses, along with a brief summary of the legislation and the sponsoring party. Senate bills will follow next week.
HB1 - Sponsored by Reps. Brandon Reed (R-24), Jason Petrie (R-16), Steven Rudy (R-1)
This would continue reducing the state income tax rate from 4.5% (as of January 1 of this year) to 4% starting January 1, 2024. Passage would activate last year's decrease and secure adoption of the further decrease next year.
HB 12 - Sponsored by Rep. James Tipton (R-25)
Cited as the “Phone-Down Kentucky Act”, if passed this bill would prohibit the use of “stand-alone electronic devices” or “personal communication devices” while operating a motor vehicle. Exemptions would apply for specific drivers under pre-existing KRS statutes.
HB 15 - Sponsored by Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson (D-88)
This seeks to amend the KRS to clearly define “family care leave,” “family member,” “health care provider,” “same employer” and “serious health condition,” and would prevent employers from refusing to grant employees family care leave.
HB 19 - Sponsored by Rep. Walker Thomas (R-8)
If passed, this would exclude military pension plans from income taxation.
HB 22 - Sponsored by Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-67)
This bill seeks to establish a Cannabis Control Board and Department of Cannabis Control within the Public Protection Cabinet, set up advisory committees, forbid employers from discriminating against applicants or employees who use cannabis outside of working hours (so long as job performance is unaffected), prohibit persons under 21 from purchasing, possessing or consuming cannabis, and would create new excise taxes on cannabis products.
HB 30 - Sponsored by Rep. Bill Wesley (R-91)
Filed as an act relating to student privacy, HB 30 is this session’s “bathroom bill.” It seeks to amend language in KRS Chapter 158 to require use of school restrooms, locker rooms, or shower facilities be restricted to the gender assigned a student’s birth.
HB 35 - Sponsored by Rep. Josie Raymond (D-41)
This would amend KRS 157.3175 to require school districts to set up guidelines for and to provide full-day preschool programs for 3- and 4-year-olds who meet qualifications. It also includes language that would include preschool programs for 4-year-olds in the standard primary school program.
HB 47 & 48 - Sponsored by Rep. Nima Kulkarni (D-41)
In a major push towards the legalization of cannabis in Kentucky, HB 47 seeks to create a new section of KRS Chapter 218A that would decriminalize possession of a “personal use quantity of cannabis,” and amend language in other KRS statutes regarding cultivation, drug paraphernalia for personal use, and trafficking to all exempt “personal use quantities.” It would also seek to allow the expunging of “certain convictions relating to cannabis.”
If passed, HB 48 would seek to create an amendment under the Kentucky Constitution that anyone 21 and over can possess, use, buy, or sell 1 oz. or less of cannabis, and would be able to maintain up to 5 cannabis plants for personal use. The issue would be put on a ballot to be voted on by citizens of the Commonwealth in the next election (Tuesday, November 7, 2023).
HB 50 - Sponsored by Matt Lockett (R-39)
Cited by Governor Andy Beshear in his last “Team Kentucky” update of 2022 as one of the pieces of legislation he is most worried about, this bill would seek to amend KRS statutes to require all city/county offices partisan electoral races, as well as those for school boards and soil and water conservation officers. Party symbols would be required to be printed on ballots, and if adopted would repeal multiple KRS statutes regarding municipal and nonpartisan races.
HB 59 - Sponsored by Rep. Josie Raymond (D-41)
This bill would secure the section of the Kentucky Constitution protecting the right of citizens to propose laws or institute ballot initiatives. It would be voted upon for ratification by citizens in the next election.
HB 60 - Sponsored by Daniel Fister (R-56, which includes part of Franklin County)
This seeks to amend KRS statutes to require a moment of silence or reflection in all schools at the start of the day.
HB 66 - Sponsored by Lisa Willner (D-35)
This bill sets out to create temperature standards for service disconnection by electric and gas utilities, and would establish language allowing for certificates of need for residents who are more at risk if utility services are cut off that would be certified by a medical professional or service organization. This would also set standards for distinct notification of pending disconnection by utility companies.
HB 68 - Sponsored by Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson (D-88)
If passed, this would require Medicaid, KCHIP, self-insured employer group health plans and state employee health plans to require coverage of injectable epinephrine devices (epi-pens) for those 18 and under, and would not be subject to cost-sharing requirements. With the increasing cost of these devices a point of concern for many parents, this would potentially make these devices free or minimal cost.
HB 69 - Sponsored by Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson (D-88)
This bill hopes to create a new section to KRS Chapter 337, requiring employers to provide paid sick leave that would accrue immediately upon hire and accessible to employees after a 90 day period. It would also set out guidelines for penalties applicable to employers who do not follow requirements of the mandate.
HB 88, 89 & 90 - Sponsored by Rep. Derrick Graham (D-57, which includes part of Franklin County) and Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson (D-88)
If passed, HB 88 would allocate General Fund monies to allow for the implementation of universal preschool starting at age 4, and would also increase funding for professional development for educators, textbooks and learning materials, mental health programs for students and educators, and implement a student loan forgiveness program for teachers.
HB 89 would request the allocation of General Fund monies to create training grants for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, restore 90 positions for in-person assistance at the 12 Unemployment Insurance claims centers throughout the state, set up a loan forgiveness program for social services workers in the state government system, as well as dedicate funds for Corrections and the State Parks.
HB 90 would see General Fund allocations divided between several employee retirement agencies as well as the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority to provide a COLA adjustment for retirees.
HB 97 - Sponsored by Rep. Keturah Herron (D-42)
This would seek to amend language in Section 145 of the state Constitution, and allow for convicted felons to have full voting rights restored upon completion of their sentence, and full reinstatement of civil rights 5 years after completion of any legal obligations (prison time, probation or parole). This would be on the November 2023 ballot for all Kentuckians.
