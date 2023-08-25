Two new local businesses on opposite sides of town are applying for retail drink licenses from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverages Control.
On the east side, ILoveSushi, which has moved into the former China Wok restaurant in Eastwood Shopping Center, is seeking a Nonquota-type 2 (NQ2) retail drink license.
According to Kentucky law, the holder of an NQ2 retail drink license can sell alcoholic beverages by the drink for consumption on the premises of a restaurant, airport, riverboat, distiller, a business located in an entertainment destination center or a hotel that contains at least 50 sleeping units and receives at least 50% of its gross receipts from the sale of food. Per the Frankfort Code of Ordinances, sale of alcoholic beverages may be done between 6 a.m. and 1:59 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
The president of ILoveSushi, Rong Zhu applied for the retail drink license earlier this month.
ILoveSushi’s website states that the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Monday.
On the west side of town, The Spot, a new gaming and hookah lounge to be located at 1230 U.S. 127 South #1 in the strip mall between My Guadalajara and Independence Bank, is applying for a Nonquota-type 4 (NQ4) retail drink license.
An NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink License permits the sale of malt beverages by the drink.
The Spot is owned by Naga Surapaneni, who intends to apply for the drink license by Tuesday.
Anyone with objections regarding either of the alcoholic drink licenses may write to the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverages at 500 Mero St. 2NE33, Frankfort, KY 40601 within 30 days.
