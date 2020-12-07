When the Frankfort City Commission voted to purchase the property once home to the beloved Pic-Pac Grocery for $390,000 on Thursday, Mayor Bill May and several commissioners emphasized that the next board would decide its use.
One of the commissioners-elect on Monday called the purchase "shortsighted," while others were noncommital on what they will eventually do with the property.
The Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator's Office lists the property’s 2020 value at $300,000, but an appraisal last month by Frankfort Realtor Marshall Flynn put its market value at exactly $390,000, the purchase price.
The building was once home to the only grocery store in downtown and South Frankfort. The current commission floated two ideas for the property’s use on Thursday: In the short term, it could be used for additional emergency shelter space in light of the economic hardship caused by COVID-19; in the long term, some members of the commission suggested it could be the site of a new fire station.
Work on the Second Street corridor — of which Pic-Pac used to be a vital part — is underway to enhance sewer systems, streetscapes and more as part of a more than $12 million TIGER Grant project.
The State Journal asked the incoming commission, all of whom will be first-time elected officials with the exception of incumbent Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, about their thoughts on potential uses for the space.
All four incoming commissioners — Waldridge, Leesa Unger, Kelly May and Kyle Thompson — responded. Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
No commissioner committed themselves to a future use for the property, preferring to wait until they start in January to get the ball rolling on figuring out the best use. However, several shared factors that they are considering before taking office in January.
Thompson had an opinion about both the space being used as a shelter and home to a new fire station; the current fire station for that area is housed just down the road adjacent to City Hall. He said he could be OK with the eventual use of the space for a new fire station but is against its use as extra shelter space.
“I’m not really a fan of that right now,” Thompson said. “I feel that if we desire for Second Street to bring in new financial benefits for the city in the way of new business, that won’t happen if we increase the presence of the homeless population on Second Street.”
ACCESS Men's Soup Kitchen and Shelter is currently located on the block in between City Hall and the former Pic-Pac building.
Thompson also called the commission’s decision to buy the property “shortsighted” fiscally, and urged the next commission to figure out a “long-term solution” for the city’s homeless population.
A chief concern of Unger is the continued lack of grocery options for residents of downtown and South Frankfort.
With the departure of Pic-Pac, much of downtown Frankfort became a “food desert,” which the USDA defines as a low-income census tract where a substantial share of residents have low access to groceries. In the USDA’s map using data from 2015, when Pic-Pac was still in business, all of downtown was considered a low-income census tract, but only eastern portions of the city qualified as food deserts. With Pic-Pac’s closure, that designation likely expanded to a significant portion of downtown.
“It’d be really great to see a potential grocery or pharmacy over there,” Unger said. “… If it doesn’t happen there, then I hope it happens there downtown with Parcels B and C.”
Waldridge, who as a current commissioner joined in the unanimous vote to purchase the property, echoed some of the earlier propositions voiced at Thursday’s meeting. She also noted that she approved of the purchase because it gives the city power to determine the property's future.
“Who's to say that the next person that purchased it wouldn’t just let it sit there looking the way that it does, or brought in something that's not what our downtown needs?” Waldridge said. “We could also build a fire department if that's what we choose in 2021 or 2022. But we'd have to look at the specs to make sure that that particular lot would be feasible for a fire station.”
Kelly May stressed that he is waiting to take office and learn more about all the routes the city could go with that property before committing to any one use of the space.
“At this point with it being such a new purchase, there’s certain information that I don’t have in front of me. But I’m glad the current commission said they’re going to wait … . Most importantly, like any decision we make, it’s going to be what has the most positive impact on the community.”
Booe’s attempts
Booe told The State Journal on Monday that he and his wife bought the building with the intention of attracting a new grocery store there.
His attempts ultimately fell short, though, and COVID-19 affected those prospects in more ways than one.
“I talked to several grocery store owners and tried to get some kind of momentum of interest going that route,” Booe said. “One of those owners died of COVID, actually. Between COVID, being short-staffed and all the other risks of the economy at the moment, nobody was able to do anything with that.”
Booe said that the stores he reached out to were not major grocery or retail chains. He said that he attempted to find a suitable “ethnic grocery,” but those that he contacted did not find enough of an ethnic population to open in South Frankfort.
Another major roadblock to getting a grocery in the location was the site’s lack of a loading dock, and issues related to truck access to the site that might be caused by TIGER Grant redevelopment on Second Street.
“I think the new commission will look at the needs of the community and come to a satisfactory solution that will be community-based,” Booe said.
Booe said that he plans to take the extra $90,000 that he made from the sale of the building and invest it in an extension to the Rebecca Ruth facility on East Second Street.
Second Chorus: “I’m not really a fan of that right now,” Thompson said. “I feel that if we desire for Second Street to bring in new financial benefits for the city in the way of new business, that won’t happen if we increase the presence of the homeless population on Second Street.”
The gentry moans, move the homeless somewhere else, anywhere else. They don't belong on Second Street, they bring down property values.
