Independence Bank logo

Independence Bank was named among the Best Places to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company.

This is the 19th annual list and Independence Bank has appeared on it 15 times.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription