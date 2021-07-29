An information session on a program that will help participants begin careers in data analytics is planned for 5 p.m. Monday.

To register for the free one-hour session, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/interapt-ga-info-session-for-frankfort-advanced-analytics-program-tickets-165143064351

Interapt, a Louisville-based software and digital workforce development company, is collaborating with the City of Frankfort, the Kentucky General Assembly and consulting firm Ernst and Young LLP on a four-week skills training cohort in Frankfort beginning Aug. 30.

The class will be held each weekday from 1-4 p.m. and students can expect to have at least three hours of homework each evening. Students who attend the cohort can expect a stipend of $125 a week.

Those who successfully complete the program will be ready to begin careers as data analysts. At least 12 of the graduates will enter Interapt’s registered apprenticeship program with EY.

The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 13.

To get more information or to apply, visit https://interapt.com/advanced-analytics-accelerator/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription