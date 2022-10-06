Frankfort’s latest sub shop has announced its opening date.

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 101 Jett Blvd. Suite 200, next to Aspen Dental and across from Starbucks off Versailles Road on Wednesday.

Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs is scheduled to open on Jett Boulevard next to Aspen Dental on Wednesday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription