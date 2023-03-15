Special Olympics Kentucky has joined forces with 12 Kentucky Jersey Mike’s Subs locations for the 13th Annual Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving" on Wednesday, March 29. On that day, restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales — not just profit — to Special Olympics Kentucky. 

Participating locations supporting Special Olympics include all four Jersey Mike’s locations in Lexington (Broadway, Hamburg, Richmond Rd. and Palomar), all four Louisville locations (Hurstbourne, Springhurst, Poplar Level and Dorsey Plaza), as well as locations in Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Georgetown and LaGrange. 

Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs is on Jett Boulevard next to Aspen Dental. (State Journal file photo)

