A Frankfort native has been selected to head Downtown Frankfort Inc.

Kaylah Smith

Kaylah Smith

Kaylah Smith will take over as executive director of the organization on Nov. 5. She replaces Glenn Waldrop, who resigned July 6, citing personal reasons.

“2020 has been a truly challenging year for people, businesses and organizations across the board and DFI is no exception,” said DFI Board President Rene True, who served as interim executive director prior to Smith’s hiring. “Like many organizations, DFI has learned to become a leaner and more focused organization.”

DFI’s work includes supporting the City of Frankfort’s implementation of the Downtown Master Plan; advocating for downtown development; increasing bourbon tourism; addressing business climate issues; and coordinating downtown events like the Summer Concert Series, Candlelight Tour, Derby Breakfast, November to Remember and Bourbonanza. 

Smith will be leading the organization’s efforts "to make Downtown Frankfort an exciting place to live, work, invest and visit," True said.

“I loved growing up in Frankfort and have never had the desire to leave,” Smith said. “I appreciate the opportunity given me to serve as executive director.”

For the past three years, Smith was event coordinator for the Kentucky State Police. It’s an experience that has helped prepare her for her new endeavor and she is ready to get to work.

“The location, the history and the beauty of Frankfort all make our city a natural attraction for visitors. Visitors flocking to Frankfort will enable our local businesses to thrive,” Smith said.

Smith's salary will be $60,000 annually, True told The State Journal.

"I look forward to marketing and promoting our city and working with our local government and business leaders to make Frankfort the most vibrant city in our commonwealth," Smith added.

