A Frankfort native has been selected to head Downtown Frankfort Inc.
Kaylah Smith will take over as executive director of the organization on Nov. 5. She replaces Glenn Waldrop, who resigned July 6, citing personal reasons.
“2020 has been a truly challenging year for people, businesses and organizations across the board and DFI is no exception,” said DFI Board President Rene True, who served as interim executive director prior to Smith’s hiring. “Like many organizations, DFI has learned to become a leaner and more focused organization.”
DFI’s work includes supporting the City of Frankfort’s implementation of the Downtown Master Plan; advocating for downtown development; increasing bourbon tourism; addressing business climate issues; and coordinating downtown events like the Summer Concert Series, Candlelight Tour, Derby Breakfast, November to Remember and Bourbonanza.
Smith will be leading the organization’s efforts "to make Downtown Frankfort an exciting place to live, work, invest and visit," True said.
“I loved growing up in Frankfort and have never had the desire to leave,” Smith said. “I appreciate the opportunity given me to serve as executive director.”
For the past three years, Smith was event coordinator for the Kentucky State Police. It’s an experience that has helped prepare her for her new endeavor and she is ready to get to work.
“The location, the history and the beauty of Frankfort all make our city a natural attraction for visitors. Visitors flocking to Frankfort will enable our local businesses to thrive,” Smith said.
Smith's salary will be $60,000 annually, True told The State Journal.
"I look forward to marketing and promoting our city and working with our local government and business leaders to make Frankfort the most vibrant city in our commonwealth," Smith added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.