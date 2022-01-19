KCDC Jan. 18 meeting

Remaining Kentucky Capital Development Corp. board members voted to have the group’s attorney “provide a process which to force the completion of outstanding board of director appointments.”

KCDC had previously approved a resolution at its Dec. 21 meeting requesting Mayor Layne Wilkerson to appoint replacement board members after three resigned in June and July 2021. Those members were Houston Barber, Zachary Horn and Heather Worthington.

Wilkerson said he and city commissioners were reviewing the circumstances behind the previous resignations. These appointments, however, do not require confirmation from the commissioners.

Four people, Eric Northcutt, Nathan Dailey, Diane Strong and Vasu Vasudevan, have already applied for these positions, but when The State Journal spoke to three of them in December, they said the city had still not contacted them.

“That has gone on way too long,” said board member Sam Amburgey, who proposed the motion.

KCDC also presented its 2021 project impact report, its monthly financial report, and heard a proposal from a future restaurant.

Last year's project impact report, presented by President/CEO Terri Bradshaw, touted the amount of money invested in the community from projects coming to Frankfort and Franklin County, such as SteelBlue, a startup manufacturer of building components. Bradshaw calculated their total investment, which includes purchasing the former Genesco shoe plant and manufacturing equipment, to be $17.7 million. The company is also projected to bring in 146 new jobs.

Other projects with large investments include Proclivity, a healthcare facility, with $40 million and 75 new jobs; Alpha Medical, a new medical facility, with $10 million and 75 new jobs; and the expansion of Candleberry Candle Company with $5.1 million and 10 new jobs.

The owners of Limewater, a future restaurant, were present at the meeting. Isabelle Hay and Axl Wheeler applied for a revolving loan from KCDC for their fine dining restaurant that will be in the Glen-Willis Building on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Wheeler and Hay told KCDC the restaurant is intended for both local Frankfort residents, as well as tourists visiting Buffalo Trace. Wheeler said their goal with Limewater, which is named in reference to the Kentucky River and the bourbon industry, is to make everyone feel welcome, while still retaining an element of fine dining. He said it was a market that had not been totally explored in Frankfort, but one that it is ready for.

“I think we have plenty of pubs and more casual dining locations, but I think Frankfort is ready for something fancy, if you will,” Wheeler stated.

Limewater aims to have nine full-time employees making a living wage, while also having six part-time employees to fill in where needed. Wheeler said they are hoping to open by the first week of May.

Hay described their menu as “chef driven,” with flavors ranging from Mediterranean to Asian. However, Wheeler said there will still be some more accessible items on the menu.

“There’s gonna be a burger on the menu,” he said.

After returning from a closed session to discuss the loan for Limewater, the board voted unanimously to approve the loan.

In other business:

• Amburgey presented the monthly invoices and financial statements. Of special note was that West Sixth Farm paid off their loan from KCDC early.

• The board voted unanimously to approve sending their 2022-2023 budget to the city commission and county fiscal court. It remained unchanged from the 2021-2022 budget.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription