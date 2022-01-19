Remaining Kentucky Capital Development Corp. board members voted to have the group’s attorney “provide a process which to force the completion of outstanding board of director appointments.”
KCDC had previously approved a resolution at its Dec. 21 meeting requesting Mayor Layne Wilkerson to appoint replacement board members after three resigned in June and July 2021. Those members were Houston Barber, Zachary Horn and Heather Worthington.
Wilkerson said he and city commissioners were reviewing the circumstances behind the previous resignations. These appointments, however, do not require confirmation from the commissioners.
Four people, Eric Northcutt, Nathan Dailey, Diane Strong and Vasu Vasudevan, have already applied for these positions, but when The State Journal spoke to three of them in December, they said the city had still not contacted them.
“That has gone on way too long,” said board member Sam Amburgey, who proposed the motion.
KCDC also presented its 2021 project impact report, its monthly financial report, and heard a proposal from a future restaurant.
Last year's project impact report, presented by President/CEO Terri Bradshaw, touted the amount of money invested in the community from projects coming to Frankfort and Franklin County, such as SteelBlue, a startup manufacturer of building components. Bradshaw calculated their total investment, which includes purchasing the former Genesco shoe plant and manufacturing equipment, to be $17.7 million. The company is also projected to bring in 146 new jobs.
Other projects with large investments include Proclivity, a healthcare facility, with $40 million and 75 new jobs; Alpha Medical, a new medical facility, with $10 million and 75 new jobs; and the expansion of Candleberry Candle Company with $5.1 million and 10 new jobs.
The owners of Limewater, a future restaurant, were present at the meeting. Isabelle Hay and Axl Wheeler applied for a revolving loan from KCDC for their fine dining restaurant that will be in the Glen-Willis Building on Wilkinson Boulevard.
Wheeler and Hay told KCDC the restaurant is intended for both local Frankfort residents, as well as tourists visiting Buffalo Trace. Wheeler said their goal with Limewater, which is named in reference to the Kentucky River and the bourbon industry, is to make everyone feel welcome, while still retaining an element of fine dining. He said it was a market that had not been totally explored in Frankfort, but one that it is ready for.
“I think we have plenty of pubs and more casual dining locations, but I think Frankfort is ready for something fancy, if you will,” Wheeler stated.
Limewater aims to have nine full-time employees making a living wage, while also having six part-time employees to fill in where needed. Wheeler said they are hoping to open by the first week of May.
Hay described their menu as “chef driven,” with flavors ranging from Mediterranean to Asian. However, Wheeler said there will still be some more accessible items on the menu.
“There’s gonna be a burger on the menu,” he said.
After returning from a closed session to discuss the loan for Limewater, the board voted unanimously to approve the loan.
In other business:
• Amburgey presented the monthly invoices and financial statements. Of special note was that West Sixth Farm paid off their loan from KCDC early.
• The board voted unanimously to approve sending their 2022-2023 budget to the city commission and county fiscal court. It remained unchanged from the 2021-2022 budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.